El Camino’s baseball team drops fourth straight game with loss to Long Beach City College

By Alex TorresApril 28, 2017

The No. 1 El Camino baseball team has now lost four straight after an 11-0 shutout loss to host Long Beach City College on Thursday at Joe Hicks Memorial Field.

“I think we played good,” sophomore outfielder Noah Barba said.”We just allowed a few errors but tomorrow we will bounce back and close out the season at home.”

EC freshman starting pitcher Ricky Ramos allowed four runs, three of those came unearned, on seven hits during five innings of work on the mound. Thomas Stropky came to relieve Ramos but was unsuccessful by allowing five runs in his outing.

In the Warriors four-game losing streak, their biggest struggle has been scoring with runners on base and not getting the hits they have all season.

“It sucks, especially this close to playoffs,” sophomore pitcher Cassius Hamm said. “Our next game is really important to secure home field throughout the postseason.”

Sophomore catcher Trevor Casanova, who has been hot on offense in the past four games, was left on base twice and was unable to pick up a hit.

“Nobody is getting that big hit that we need at the right time,” sophomore designated hitter Ryan Eastburn said.”We are not hanging our heads, we are not scared, we just have a few errors here and there.”

The Warriors will end the season on Friday in the series finale against LBCC an can clinch the South Coast Conference-South title outright with a win over the Vikings.

