El Camino’s softball team falls to Cypress College, ending its 23-game winning streak

The No. 5 El Camino softball team saw its 23-game win streak come to an end with a walk off 4-3 loss to No. 1 Cypress College on Saturday.

EC led 3-2 in the seventh before the Chargers would tie it and eventually go on to win in eight innings.

Freshman utility player Karla Calderon said the most devastating part about the loss was not the streak coming to an end but that “we beat ourselves.”

“We came out strong defensively and our pitcher threw a great game,” Calderon said. “Offensively, we took too long to adjust to their pitcher.”

The Warriors (32-6, 10-0) will end the regular season on Tuesday when they travel to Cerritos College.

EC and Cerritos will continue their game from March 21, which was called due to rain. The game will start at 1:30 p.m. with the Warriors up 7-0 in the third inning, followed by the regularly scheduled game at 3 p.m.