El Camino’s baseball team suffers back-to-back losses to Rio Hondo College

With a runner on first base and the El Camino baseball team trailing 4-3 in the top of the ninth inning, sophomore catcher Trevor Casanova hits a home run to left field to bring them back in the game.

Despite the offensive effort, a defensive error turned the game around for the Warriors. EC dropped game two of the series against Rio Hondo College, 6-5, on Tuesday.

“We needed to finish and we fell a bit short,” sophomore second baseman Brady Dorn said. “This is definitely a feeling that we have not felt in a while. The good news is that our journey is never over until the last out of the last game.”

EC sophomore starting pitcher Cassius Hamm threw a solid first two innings but allowed three runs in the third.

Freshman pitcher Ricky Ramos allowed no runs during his six innings of work. Freshman pitcher Trevor Talpas allowed one run and sophomore pitcher Jake Carr was not able to close it out in the ninth.

“The game was a grind from both sides, at the end we just could not execute at the simple things and it cost us the game,” Ramos said. “As a team we just feel fired up and hungry because it showed us the loss against Rio Hondo was nothing more than us beating ourselves.”

The offense for both sides was a struggle as the score remained 3-3 thoughout the game until the last two innings of the game where it could have been anyone’s ball game. For the Warriors, Casanova has hit back-to-back homers in clutch situations at Rio Hondo.

“I feel like losing back-to-back games is a wake up call that we are not perfect and that we need to be better than what we were before,” freshman pitcher Thomas Stropky said. “The losses does not take anything away from the fact that it is amazing for any team to go on on a 25-game win streak. Now it’s our turn to learn from our own mistakes and bounce back in our next series.”