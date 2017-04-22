The student news site of El Camino College

Up next for softball: Today at No. 1 Cypress College

By Eric RamosApril 22, 2017

The El Camino softball team will put its 23-game winning streak on the line when they travel to No. 1 Cypress College today.

Cypress is the only team with a longer winning streak at 35 games.

EC is coming off a 3-1 victory over Long Beach City College on Tuesday, which gave the Warriors its second conference title in three years

In the first meeting between the two teams on March 3, Cypress edged the Warriors, 5-4, in eight innings.

When: Today, at 1 p.m.

Where: Cypress College

