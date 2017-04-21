The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Profiles, Sports, Spring Sports, Tennis, Top Stories

El Camino tennis player continues to compete despite illness and injuries

By Don PerezApril 21, 2017

Violet+Simpson+competes+in+singles+and+doubles+for+the+El+Camino+tennis+team.+Photo+credit%3A+Jorge+Villa
Violet Simpson competes in singles and doubles for the El Camino tennis team. Photo credit: Jorge Villa

Violet Simpson competes in singles and doubles for the El Camino tennis team. Photo credit: Jorge Villa

Violet Simpson competes in singles and doubles for the El Camino tennis team. Photo credit: Jorge Villa

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Violet Simpson gave off a banshee shriek of agony.

She hit the tennis ball into the net, sending the match against Rio Hondo’s Nicole Robbins into a third set she had no energy left for, costing her and the El Camino women’s tennis team the match in the regular season finale.

A frustrated Simpson, who was hospitalized over the previous weekend with a viral infection, dehydration and still dealing with lingering bronchitis during the March 30 match, slumped over to the bench to rest, later throwing in the towel on advice from her coach, Steven Van Kanegan, who told her there was no shame in giving up.

You just started walking again in January, the 25-year-old Simpson said she reminded herself, putting the competitive part of her psyche down as the team got around her.

“I’m so grateful for a coach like that, watching my matches and looking after me. I like playing competitively; if you can’t run then walk; if you can’t walk, you crawl; that sort of thing” Simpson said later in a phone interview, her Australian accent coming up as she relaxed — it takes a bit of effort to sound like an American, she added.

Simpson said she broke her ankle at school last year and was in a boot until December.

“Celiac disease, three surgeries, broken arms and ankle surgery, Simpson said. “I think I have not had six months injury free since I was 11 or 12.”

Van Kanegan said she was still under the weather when she took part in the South Coast Conference Tournament on April 6, beating Erika Garfias of Rio Hondo 6-0, 6-0 to qualify for the state championship, but had to retire during the first set against Diviana Bravo of Cerritos, and didn’t make a doubles match with teammate Stephanie Kingham.

“I wasn’t feeling good after I won. I slept in the team van,” Simpson said. “I was dizzy; my throat was really swollen.”

Simpson said she may take a visit to her doctor’s office during the break, before she resumes action on Thursday, April 27 in the state championships at Ojai.

Born in Santa Cruz and raised in Australia, Simpson was athletic and competed in track, soccer and tennis while growing up. But as her teen years approached, she started getting ill and injured repeatedly, and she gradually gave up athletics.

Enrolling in the nursing program at EC, she realized her body wouldn’t be able to compete at a four-year school’s tennis team, but she wanted one more shot at competitive play, even if it meant stretching her body and time management to the limit.

She took 45 units in her first year at the college and was getting over wrist surgery.

Van Kanegan immediately could tell she was an experienced player. He said as soon as they met, he knew she was a player. But she did have obstacles she had to face.

She was rusty. Her wrist didn’t allow her to drive the ball with topspin. She hits primarily flat balls.

“She does quite well with that but you need topspin,” Van Kanegan said. “But she’s mentally tough as they come and in the tennis world, that’s an incredible weapon to have. She’s a gamer.”

Simpson has also been a leader on the team, giving silly nicknames to those around her, giving tennis advice and even organizing a karaoke birthday party for her doubles teammate Kingham.

“She’s taught me a lot for doubles, learning on volleys places to be. And her serves are killer,” Kingham said. “You can tell she’s been getting a lot better.”

Meanwhile, Simpson, who aims to become a nurse working with at-risk youth or abroad, takes what might be her last time playing competitively in stride.

“Some people wouldn’t play again. I always felt like I could’ve done something with the raw ability,” Simpson said. “But I’ve learned to enjoy what you can do than what you can achieve with it.”

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , ,

Other stories filed under Profiles

New El Camino offensive coordinator brings championship pedigree to the football program
New El Camino offensive coordinator brings championship pedigree to the football program
Basketball is life for El Camino sophomore guard
Basketball is life for El Camino sophomore guard
Laid back pitcher is a force on the mound
Laid back pitcher is a force on the mound
Hurdling his way through life
Hurdling his way through life
He’s just a ‘Big Fat Diver’
He’s just a ‘Big Fat Diver’

Other stories filed under Sports

Athlete of the Week: Jean Liu
Athlete of the Week: Jean Liu
No. 7 men’s volleyball team prepares for first round of playoffs at No. 2 Irvine Valley College

It's playoff time for the men's volleyball team and the only thing the No. 7 ranked Warriors want is to run the table for a chance to win the Californ...

El Camino softball team earns second conference title in three years
El Camino softball team earns second conference title in three years
El Camino’s softball team claims conference championship after win over Long Beach City College

The El Camino softball team (32-5, 10-0) claimed the South Coast Conference-South championship with a 3-1 victory against Long Beach City College on T...

El Camino’s baseball team wins 25th consecutive game with 7-0 victory over L.A. Mission College

The El Camino's baseball team remains undefeated in conference after defeating L.A. Mission College, 7-0, at Warrior Field last Thursday.Starting soph...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
The student news site of El Camino College
El Camino tennis player continues to compete despite illness and injuries