El Camino softball team earns second conference title in three years

El Camino secured a confernce title with a 3-1 win over Long Beach City College on Tuesday, April 18 at the EC softball field. Photo credit: Jorge Villa

A 23-game winning streak.

Undefeated in the South Coast Conference-South.

Now they can add conference champs to the tremendous season the El Camino softball team is having. The Warriors won its second conference title in three years after a 3-1 win over Long Beach City College on Tuesday.

Despite struggling on offense, three runs was all the Warriors needed as sophomore pitcher Haley Reed threw a complete game, allowing one run on nine hits.

EC (32-5, 10-0) is ranked No. 5 in the California Community College Fast Pitch Coaches Association State Poll and No. 3 in the Southern California Regional Poll.

Freshman catcher Ashley Machado credits team chemistry as to why the team has come this far. Every player knows their role on the team.

“We have really come together as a team,” Machado said. “Our energy has never been so high.”

With two games left on the schedule and the playoffs around the corner, the Warriors have a showdown with No. 1 Cypress College (35-0, 17-0) on Saturday.

Cypress is the only undefeated team in the state and holds a longer winning streak than the Warriors at 35 games.

“We know we are prepared and good enough to win,” sophomore first baseman Kamryn Fisher said. “Everyone is excited with a little nerves, which is really going to benefit us on Saturday.”

The Warriors have approached every game the same, even during the winning streak. Sophomore infielder Brigid Antonelli said their mentality stays the same.

“The streak is nice, but it doesn’t change how we approach each game,” Antonelli said. “I’m proud of this team for all the constant hard work and effort everyone has put into this season. We could not be happier about winning conference.”