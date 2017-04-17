El Camino’s baseball team wins 25th consecutive game with 7-0 victory over L.A. Mission College
The El Camino’s baseball team remains undefeated in conference after defeating L.A. Mission College, 7-0, at Warrior Field last Thursday.
Starting sophomore pitcher Cassius Hamm picked up his 100th strikeout of the season while improving to 10-1.
“I was able to find my rhythm early on and was able to throw three pitches for strikes consistently,” Hamm said. “We are happy to get the sweep over a good team that we might see later in playoffs.”
The Warriors have won 25 consecutive games and need one more conference win to clinch the South Coast Conference-South title outright.
EC’s next game is Tuesday at home against Rio Hondo College. First pitch scheduled at 2:30 p.m