El Camino baseball team wins game two of the series against L.A. Mission College

By Alex TorresApril 16, 2017

The El Camino baseball team extended its winning streak to 24 games after 20-0 blowout win over host L.A. Mission College on Wednesday.

“It was nice to have a good lead early in the game,” freshman pitcher Trevor Talpas said. “It helped me establish my confidence throughout the game and just deliver my pitches.”

Talpas gave up seven hits but did not allow a run in seven innings of work.

“I got lucky in a couple of innings with some good plays by the defense and overall I think I played well,” Talpas said.

EC scored seven runs in the third inning before sophomore shortstop Darian Sylvester cleared the bases with a double to center field in the fourth inning to give the Warriors a 10-0 lead.

“It’s nothing new for us since we know that we can hit, stay with our approach and hit balls hard,” sophomore center fielder Noah Barba, who finished with six RBIs, said.

Barba put the game away with a home run in the ninth inning. He also homered in game one of the series against L.A. Mission and has four this season.

Freshman right fielder Cody Wissler went 5-for-6 with two RBIs while sophomore outfielder Ryan Eastburn finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

“I think our offensive performance was pretty good, and our pitching and defense was really good,” freshman outfielder Ty Conrad said. “It was a great team win. Talpas came out and threw a great game early on by pounding the zone.”

