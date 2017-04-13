Up next for track and field: Mt. SAC Relays

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Murdock Stadium will host the 59th Annual Mt. SAC Relays beginning today through Saturday.

El Camino will have more than 3,000 student athletes from the collegiate and high school level compete on the new track. The three-day event was held at Cerritos College last year as Mt. San Antonio College’s Hilmer Lodge Stadium is under construction.

For more information on the Mt. SAC Relays including admission and rates, visit: http://www.mtsacrelays.com/.

When: Today, at 10 a.m.

Where: Murdock Stadium