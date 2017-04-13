The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Sports, Spring Sports, Track and Field

Up next for track and field: Mt. SAC Relays

By Eric RamosApril 13, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Murdock Stadium will host the 59th Annual Mt. SAC Relays beginning today through Saturday.

El Camino will have more than 3,000 student athletes from the collegiate and high school level compete on the new track. The three-day event was held at Cerritos College last year as Mt. San Antonio College’s Hilmer Lodge Stadium is under construction.

For more information on the Mt. SAC Relays including admission and rates, visit: http://www.mtsacrelays.com/.

When: Today, at 10 a.m.

Where: Murdock Stadium

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , ,

Other stories filed under Sports

El Camino’s baseball team defeated L.A. Mission College; winning streak reaches 23 games

The El Camino baseball team continues to win as they defeated L.A. Mission College 11-7 on Tuesday.Despite seven runs allowed by the Warriors' freshma...

El Camino softball team wins 20th straight with victory over El Camino-Compton Center

For a brief moment, El camino's softball team was silent.The Warriors saw an early 1-0 lead evaporate to a 2-1 deficit by a combination of error and a...

El Camino women’s badminton team beat El Camino-Compton Center to sweep the season series
El Camino women’s badminton team beat El Camino-Compton Center to sweep the season series
El Camino sophomore breaks stadium record in the javelin

State leader Nicole Clark set a new stadium record in the javelin with a throw of 148-1 during the Glendale Vaquero Javelin and Hammer Invitational la...

El Camino Baseball team earned a share of conference title after win over L.A. Harbor College

Led by a career high 13 strikeouts from sophomore pitcher Taylor Rashi, the No.1 ranked El Camino baseball team beat visiting L.A. Harbor College, 11-...

Other stories filed under Spring Sports

El Camino’s baseball team defeated L.A. Mission College; winning streak reaches 23 games

The El Camino baseball team continues to win as they defeated L.A. Mission College 11-7 on Tuesday.Despite seven runs allowed by the Warriors' freshma...

El Camino softball team wins 20th straight with victory over El Camino-Compton Center

For a brief moment, El camino's softball team was silent.The Warriors saw an early 1-0 lead evaporate to a 2-1 deficit by a combination of error and a...

El Camino women’s badminton team beat El Camino-Compton Center to sweep the season series
El Camino women’s badminton team beat El Camino-Compton Center to sweep the season series
El Camino sophomore breaks stadium record in the javelin

State leader Nicole Clark set a new stadium record in the javelin with a throw of 148-1 during the Glendale Vaquero Javelin and Hammer Invitational la...

El Camino Baseball team earned a share of conference title after win over L.A. Harbor College

Led by a career high 13 strikeouts from sophomore pitcher Taylor Rashi, the No.1 ranked El Camino baseball team beat visiting L.A. Harbor College, 11-...

The student news site of El Camino College
Up next for track and field: Mt. SAC Relays