El Camino women’s badminton team beat El Camino-Compton Center to sweep the season series

By Don PerezApril 11, 2017

Freshman Pia Torres takes a swing during El Camino's match against El Camino-Compton Center on Wednesday, April 5 at El Camino. Photo credit: Jorge Villa

Games scheduled against the El Camino-Compton Center have been a reliable source of wins for the El Camino women’s badminton team this season.

In fact, all of the Warriors’ wins had come against that opponent and last Wednesday was no different, as El Camino defeated the Tartars, 15-6.

EC coach John Britton got another chance to see his recent chemistry experiment in action with the pair of freshmen Samoeon Kong and Phoebe Torres sweeping their opponents in doubles.

“It’s paying off,” Britton said. “They look like an accomplished doubles team, and I expect them to do well and perhaps qualify for the state final tournament.”

Britton said he liked what he saw from the duo when they were first paired together in a 14-7 road loss at East L.A. College on March 31.

The two women mesh well, complimenting each other in both play style and in words.

“She’s all around the court, so I can depend on her to get the shots in,” Kong, a nursing major, said of Torres.

Torres, a dental hygiene major, said they don’t stress over mistakes made on the court.

EC’s No. 2 doubles team of freshman Pia Torres — Phoebe’s sister — and freshman Amanda Lee, notched a win against the No. 1 squad of Compton Center, Amanda Palacios and Liliana Castellanos.

Britton said they were a new duo as well because of injuries on the EC badminton squad.

Originally set for Friday, the game was moved to Wednesday because of the upcoming spring break, Britton said.

The Tartars (0-8) were shorthanded and fielded only two doubles teams last Wednesday. Their coach, Tony Diaz, said it was another lesson on the badminton court.

“Experience counts, that’s what we’re missing right now,” Diaz said. “Experience helps.”

The Warriors still have one more regular season match on the schedule, a road trip to Pasadena on April 26. The Warriors have lost 20-1 in both contests against Pasadena this season.

El Camino women’s badminton team beat El Camino-Compton Center to sweep the season series