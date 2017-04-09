The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino Baseball team earned a share of conference title after win over L.A. Harbor College

By Victor LiptzinApril 9, 2017

Led by a career high 13 strikeouts from sophomore pitcher Taylor Rashi, the No.1 ranked El Camino baseball team beat visiting L.A. Harbor College, 11-2, on Saturday at Warrior Field.

The Warriors have won 22 straight games and improved to 30-2 overall and 17-0 in the South Coast Conference-South. EC claimed a share of the conference title with the victory over L.A. Harbor.

“I thought that Rashi did a good job on the mount today, and if I was to pick an MVP, it would be Taylor Rashi,” EC coach Nate Fernley said. “I think Rashi’s strike outs were a good tipping point.”

EC won its first conference title since 2010 and fourth all time, according to the EC athletic website.

With a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh, sophomore catcher Trevor Casanova led off the inning with a solo home run to left field.

After sophomore infielder Brady Dorn was hit by a pitch and sophomore first baseman Angel Mora walked, sophomore outfielder Ryan Eastburn singled to right field, scoring Dorn.

Mora would come in to score on sophomore Darian Sylvester’s sacrifice fly to give the Warriors a 6-1 lead.

“Casanova’s home run gave (the team) a bunch of energy and momentum,” Lewis said. “We played well today, maybe a few errors here and there but those errors didn’t affect the game.”

The Warriors added five runs in the seventh inning to put the game away and give EC a five-game lead in the conference. The next win by EC or loss by Long Beach City College will clinch the conference title outright.

“I think we played pretty well today,” Rashi, who allowed only one run on three hits in eight innings, said. “Pitching, defense hitting and everything was good today.”

EC will begin a non-conference three-game series against L.A. Mission College on Tuesday.

