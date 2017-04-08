The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Baseball, Sports, Spring Sports

El Camino’s baseball team dominates L.A Harbor College in game two of the series

By Alex TorresApril 8, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Freshman infielder Hunter Lewis finished with five RBIs including a home run to help the El Camino baseball team beat host L.A. Harbor College, 13-3, on Thursday.

“We have a great one through nine lineup,” sophomore infielder Darian Sylvester said. ” We expect to be hitting the ball hard all the time.”

The Seahawks got a run on the board in the first inning but sophomore Cassius Hamm settled down to throw seven innings, striking out eight while allowing four hits.

“I think early on I struggled throwing my off speed pitches for strikes but I think I did a good job settling in there,” Hamm, who improved to 9-1 on the season, said. “It’s definitely a good hot-streak that we are on and if we keep playing like we did today, I think we will be fine.”

EC is on a 21-game winning streak and lead the South Coast Conference-South at 16-0 and 29-2 overall.

“I feel like we played really well through out today with pitching, defense, and hitting all coming along,” freshman catcher Trevor Casanova said. ” I feel like this is going to carry out for the remaining of the season.”

The final game of the series between EC and L.A. Harbor is Saturday at Warrior Field. The first pitch is at noon.

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Baseball

El Camino baseball team has won 20 consecutive games after win over L.A. Harbor College
El Camino baseball team has won 20 consecutive games after win over L.A. Harbor College
Up next for baseball: Today vs. L.A. Harbor College

The El Camino baseball team has won 19 consecutive games and are currently ranked No. 1 in the state, according to the California Community College At...

Winning streak continues for the El Camino baseball team after win over El Camino-Compton Center
Winning streak continues for the El Camino baseball team after win over El Camino-Compton Center
El Camino baseball teams’ winning streak continues after win over Cerritos College

The El Camino baseball team concluded their three-game series against Cerritos College with a 5-1 conference win. The Warriors' winning streak extends...

El Camino baseball team earns ninth-straight conference win after 6-1 victory over Cerritos College
El Camino baseball team earns ninth-straight conference win after 6-1 victory over Cerritos College

Other stories filed under Sports

Strong middle innings help El Camino softball team win 19th straight
Strong middle innings help El Camino softball team win 19th straight
El Camino baseball team has won 20 consecutive games after win over L.A. Harbor College
El Camino baseball team has won 20 consecutive games after win over L.A. Harbor College
Up next for softball: Today at East L.A. College
Up next for softball: Today at East L.A. College
El Camino softball team beat Rio Hondo College to extend its winning streak to 17 games
El Camino softball team beat Rio Hondo College to extend its winning streak to 17 games
Up next for baseball: Today vs. L.A. Harbor College

The El Camino baseball team has won 19 consecutive games and are currently ranked No. 1 in the state, according to the California Community College At...

The student news site of El Camino College
El Camino’s baseball team dominates L.A Harbor College in game two of the series