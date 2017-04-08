El Camino’s baseball team dominates L.A Harbor College in game two of the series

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Freshman infielder Hunter Lewis finished with five RBIs including a home run to help the El Camino baseball team beat host L.A. Harbor College, 13-3, on Thursday.

“We have a great one through nine lineup,” sophomore infielder Darian Sylvester said. ” We expect to be hitting the ball hard all the time.”

The Seahawks got a run on the board in the first inning but sophomore Cassius Hamm settled down to throw seven innings, striking out eight while allowing four hits.

“I think early on I struggled throwing my off speed pitches for strikes but I think I did a good job settling in there,” Hamm, who improved to 9-1 on the season, said. “It’s definitely a good hot-streak that we are on and if we keep playing like we did today, I think we will be fine.”

EC is on a 21-game winning streak and lead the South Coast Conference-South at 16-0 and 29-2 overall.

“I feel like we played really well through out today with pitching, defense, and hitting all coming along,” freshman catcher Trevor Casanova said. ” I feel like this is going to carry out for the remaining of the season.”

The final game of the series between EC and L.A. Harbor is Saturday at Warrior Field. The first pitch is at noon.