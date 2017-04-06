The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino baseball team has won 20 consecutive games after win over L.A. Harbor College

By Alex TorresApril 6, 2017

Sophomore catcher Trevor Casanova slides back into first base during El Camino's game against L.A. Harbor College on Tuesday, April 4 at Warrior Field. Photo credit: Osvaldo Deras

With runners on second and third in the bottom of the eighth inning, the El Camino baseball team held a narrow 5-3 lead. Sophomore outfielder Noah Barba hit a double to left center field.

Freshman infielder Brady Dorn scored from second base to seal a 6-3 conference win over visiting L.A. Harbor College on Tuesday.

The Warriors have a 20-game winning streak and lead the South Coast Conference-South at 15-0 and 28-2 overall.

“We left a lot of guys on but I knew that eventually we were going to break out because we had too many people on base,” Barba said. “We need to take quality at bats. We are seeing the ball well and we need to stay on top of it.”

The Warriors’ starting pitcher, freshman Ricky Ramos, allowed seven hits, one home run and three runs in five innings before being pulled from the game.

“I was struggling today on locating pitches and the team really had my back,” Ramos said. “The only thing the team really needs to work on is putting more runs. I expect to see another hard fought game in game two of the series.”

The Warriors brought in freshman pitcher Kenneth Haus in relief for Ramos. Haus held the Seahawks scoreless through four innings before sophomore pitcher Jake Carr would come in to close the game and earn his sixth save of the season.

Freshman outfielder Ty Conrad’s RBI double in the bottom of the sixth broke open a 3-3 tie.

“There has been games were we put up 10 or 11 runs in the first three innings,” Dorn said. “Today was just one of those days at the plate where we had a little bit of trouble.”

The Warriors will travel to L.A. Harbor College on Thursday for game two of the series. First pitch is scheduled at 3 p.m.

“Not buying any of the hype that the winning streak has brought upon the team is something that the team is working on,” Dorn said. “We are not going out there to win, we are just going there to play baseball.”

