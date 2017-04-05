The student news site of El Camino College

Up next for softball: Today at East L.A. College

By Eric RamosApril 5, 2017

Freshman Ashley Machado (No. 15 Catcher/Outfield) slides into second base for the Warriors against L.A. Harbor College on Tuesday, March 28 at El Camino College. Photo credit: Osvaldo Deras

The El Camino softball team has won 17 consecutive games heading into a non-conference matchup with East L.A. College today.

Today’s game is a makeup from their originally scheduled Feb. 21 game that was postponed due to rain.

EC defeated Rio Hondo, 11-3, on Tuesday and improved to 26-5 overall and 6-0 in the South Coast Conference-South.

Freshman Alyssa Wing leads the conference, batting .526 while adding 35 RBIs and 28 runs scored. Sophomore Raelani Camez is second in the conference with a .482 batting average and 24 stolen bases.

When: Today, at 3 p.m.

Where: East L.A. College

