Up next for softball: Today at East L.A. College
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The El Camino softball team has won 17 consecutive games heading into a non-conference matchup with East L.A. College today.
Today’s game is a makeup from their originally scheduled Feb. 21 game that was postponed due to rain.
EC defeated Rio Hondo, 11-3, on Tuesday and improved to 26-5 overall and 6-0 in the South Coast Conference-South.
Freshman Alyssa Wing leads the conference, batting .526 while adding 35 RBIs and 28 runs scored. Sophomore Raelani Camez is second in the conference with a .482 batting average and 24 stolen bases.
When: Today, at 3 p.m.
Where: East L.A. College