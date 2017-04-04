Up next for baseball: Today vs. L.A. Harbor College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The El Camino baseball team has won 19 consecutive games and are currently ranked No. 1 in the state, according to the California Community College Athletic Association website.

EC will open a three-game series with L.A. Harbor College today. Game two will be at L.A. Harbor Thursday and the series finale will be on Saturday at Warrior Field.

The Warriors are coming off a narrow 2-1 victory over El Camino-Compton Center last Saturday.

Sophomore pitcher Taylor Rashi picked up his eighth win of the season as he threw eight innings, allowing four hits and just one unearned run. Rashi struck out nine and walked two.

When: Today, at 2:30 p.m

Where: Warrior Field

Admission: Free