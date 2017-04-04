The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under Softball, Sports, Spring Sports

El Camino softball team beat Rio Hondo College to extend its winning streak to 17 games

By Dmitri HansenApril 4, 2017

The run-rule became a factor in the game as freshman outfielder Jasmine Krauss hit a sacrifice fly, allowing freshman outfielder Kattya Calderon to score and give the El Camino softball team an 11-3 non-conference win over Rio Hondo College in six innings on Tuesday.

Freshman first baseman Jazmyn Sancen had a big game for EC, hitting a leadoff triple in the second inning and scoring EC’s second run of the game in the same inning.

“(I’m) ready for anything up at-bat,” Sancen said, “We came out and we had a really good fight with this team.”

Sophomore pitcher Brooke Sarro threw the complete six innings against Rio Hondo. Sarro allowed three runs on eight hits and struck out three batters to improve her record to 12-1 on the season.

“Our defense was really solid and our hitting was amazing,” Sarro said, “(Throwing a complete game) felt great, I enjoyed it.”

The EC players were very vocal throughout the whole game, no matter what was happening. They would shout words of encouragement towards Sarro when she threw a ball or got a strikeout, and when any batter got out or on base.

“If you’re not cheering in the dugout, you’re not doing your job.” Sancen said.

EC (26-5, 6-0) has won 17 consecutive games and have scored more than 10 runs in five of their last six games. Four of those six wins came early because of the run-rule that is in place.

“I feel like the focus is good (and) the energy is good,” EC coach Jessica Rapoza said. “We’re playing good softball right now.”

This game was EC’s first of three consecutive games. They will face East Los Angeles (16-17, 1-5) in a non-conference game on Wednesday. The first pitch is at 3 p.m.

The Warriors will host the last game before spring break against Cerritos College (22-9, 4-2) on Thursday at 3 p.m.

