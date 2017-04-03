El Camino softball team sweeps Citrus College in doubleheader

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With the game tied, 10-10, Citrus College added a run in the top of the seventh inning after a Karissa Martinez RBI single. The El Camino softball team were down to its last three outs. EC loaded the bases after freshman catcher Ashley Machado was hit by a pitch.

Freshman infielder Julianne Adamos reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring freshman outfielder Jasmine Krauss from third base to tie the game.

EC’s 14-game winning was on the line as freshman Alissa Wing stepped up to bat.

Wing lined an out to the right fielder, who’s throw to the plate was late as sophomore Raelani Camez came across the plate to score the winning run, giving the Warriors a 12-11 comeback win over Citrus College last Friday.

“It’s a true testament to our team,” EC coach Jessica Rapoza said. “We stay collected and don’t panic when we get down a few runs or make mistakes.”

Wing went 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the first game. Machado finished 3-for-3 while adding two RBIs and scoring two runs.

“I think the first game was a bit of a scare for all of us,” Machado said. “We didn’t really know what to expect but our heart and confidence helped us win.”

In the second game, the offense got rolling early, scoring five runs in the first inning.

Citrus College would cut the Warriors deficit, 5-4, in the fourth inning before EC scored five unearned runs with the help of some errors by the Owls’ defense.

After Wing’s single to left field, sophomore pitcher Haley Reed’s RBI double extended the Warriors lead. Freshman Aleah Lacy would come in to pinch run for Reed.

Sophomore first baseman Kamryn Fisher singled to right field, scoring Lacy and giving the Warriors a 12-4 win over Citrus in six innings.

Wing continued her hot hitting, going 4-for-4 with three runs scored and one RBI. Fisher finished 3-for-4 with two runs while adding two RBIs.

Reed picked up her ninth win of the season, throwing six innings while adding two hits and an RBI on offense.

“We never gave up and I’m so glad we got the wins,” sophomore infielder Brigid Antonelli said. “Those two games were really big for us and our offense were able to get our bats going to back up the pitchers.”