Winning streak continues for the El Camino baseball team after win over El Camino-Compton Center

By Alex TorresApril 1, 2017

Freshman outfielder Ty Conrad (No. 21) slides in to third base against El Camino-Compton Center on Thursday, March 30 at Warrior Field. Photo credit: Osvaldo Deras

Despite a shaky performance in the top of the first inning that allowed a run and gave the Tartars a 1-0 lead early in the game, sophomore pitcher Cassius Hamm was able to bounce back.

Hamm strruck out nine batters in six innings to help lead the El Camino baseball team to a 10-3 conference win over El Camino-Compton Center on Thursday at Warrior Field.

EC improves to 26-2 overall and 13-0 in the South Coast Conference-South. The Warriors have won 18-straight games.

!st baseman Angel Mora No.11 (So.) completes a double play, getting the last out of the inning against El Camino-Compton Center on Thursday, March 30 at Warrior Field. Photo credit: Osvaldo Deras

Hamm gave up four hits and allowed two runs. He also earned his 80th strikeout of the season which is the most in the state, according to cccaasports.org

“This is a team that I should do a lot better against,” Hamm said. “They almost took me out of the game early.”

The defense and the offense have worked together and it has been shown, freshman pitcher Ricky Ramos said.

“I’m mainly confident of how well our defense has played to help out the pitching staff and how well our approach has been for our hitters to successful,” Ramos said.” In practice we work on all the smaller things of the game to make sure that when we get into a tough situation, we have the edge always.”

bb-2.jpg

Sophomore catcher Trevor Casanova (No. 25) walks in for a run, increasing the lead against El Camino-Compton Center on Thursday, March 30 at Warrior Field. Photo credit: Osvaldo Deras

Freshman catcher Trevor Casanova opened the bottom of the fourth inning with a triple to left-center field. Casanova would come around to score on freshman Ty Conrad’s RBI single to center field.

Sophomore infielder Brady Dorn’s RBI sacrifice fly brought in Conrad, giving the Warriors a 6-2 lead.

Conrad finished 4-for-5 with two RBIs while freshman shortstop Darian Sylvester added two hits with an RBI.

Freshman catcher Dimitre Mcfield said the Warriors’ positive season comes from guys who play the game with a passion.

“We are a good team, nothing much to say.” Mcfield said. “Just a group of guys who love playing baseball and do it everyday.”

The Warriors look to closeout the series on Saturday against El Camino-Compton Center at MLB Youth Academy Field. First pitch is for scheduled noon.

