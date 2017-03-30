The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino softball team dominates L.A. Harbor College for its fifth straight conference win

By Reyna TorresMarch 30, 2017

Freshman Karla Calderon (No. 16 Infield/Outfield) swings at a pitch during El Camino's win over L.A. Harbor College on Tuesday, March 28 at El Camino College. Photo credit: Osvaldo Deras

The El Camino softball team got off to a fast start, scoring four runs in the first inning. Sophomore pitcher Haley Reed pitched three scoreless innings to help the Warriors beat visiting L.A. Harbor College, 11-2, in five innings on Tuesday.

The Warriors’ victory extends their winning streak to 13 games, including five straight in conference.

“Both of my pitchers (also) did really (well) defensively with being able to put the ball on the ground with runners on,” EC coach Jessica Rapoza said. “I thought it was a good overall team win.”

Softball

Nothing but celebration at the plate during the Warriors 11-2 win over L.A. Harbor College on Tuesday, March 28 at El Camino College. Photo credit: Osvaldo Deras

Freshman infielder Karla Calderon hit a two-run inside-the-park home run to give the Warriors an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning.

“I think Karla (Calderon) did a good job by putting the ball on the ground.” Rapoza said.

Calderon went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the win against L.A. Harbor.

Sb.jpg

Freshman Ashley Machado (No. 15 Catcher/Outfield) slides into second base for the Warriors against L.A. Harbor College on Tuesday, March 28 at El Camino College. Photo credit: Osvaldo Deras

Not to be outdone, freshman outfielder Jasmine Krauss hit the second inside-the-park of the game, scoring two runs to force the mercy rule.

“It (felt) like it’s any other game,” Krauss said. “Hitting my home run feels pretty good.”

Sb-7.jpg

Sophomore outfielder Kattya Calderon runs towards first base against L.A. Harbor College on Tuesday, March 28 at El Camino College. Photo credit: Osvaldo Deras

The Warriors (22-5, 5-0) will be traveling to Long Beach City College for their next game on Thursday. First pitch is at 3 p.m.

“I feel like we accomplished a lot by beating Harbor a second time in a row.” freshman outfielder Ronni Silas said. “Its what we are suppose to do; beat teams like this and get ready for our next games.”

El Camino softball team dominates L.A. Harbor College for its fifth straight conference win