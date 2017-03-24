The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino men’s tennis team defeated Mt. SAC

By Victor Liptzin
March 24, 2017

The El Camino men’s tennis team defeated Mt. San Antonio College, 8-1, to earn their second victory of the season.

The doubles match was headed up by sophomore Louis Tanada and freshman Chris Gordon for the Warriors. The duo played a good game and took a solid victory with a score of 8-2 in the final set.

“We played very competitively,” Gordon said. “Everyone ran down balls and we just kept in play like we did in practice.”

Meanwhile in the singles matches, EC won two out of three matches. Freshman Kyle Ou defeated Dustin Shin, 6-0, 6-3.

“I felt very confident,” Ou said. “I played well, my strokes were doing really well, my mindset was there, so I felt really good.”

Tanada also won his singles match, defeating Matthew Wu, 6-1, 6-2, for the Warriors’ second win against the Mounties in the singles matches.

“The team did well in the fact that they’ve had high energy and they’re very supportive of each other,” EC coach Steven Van Kanegan said. “They’ve played smarter than they’ve had in the past in terms of using their angles and using better shot selections.”

Freshman Daniel Fisher endured the only defeat for EC, losing to Brendon Narvaze, 6-0, 6-0.

Mt. SAC coach Tim Pawley said they had roster difficulties and were missing some players so they had to forfeit those matches.

“Brendon Narvaze played instead of Russell Hao who could not make it today,” Pawley said.

The Warrior’s will be playing at Cerritos College for a make-up match as well as a regularly scheduled match on Thursday, March 30 at 2 p.m.

