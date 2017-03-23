Five takeaways from the El Camino baseball teams’ undefeated conference run

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The El Camino baseball team is currently on a 13-game winning streak, including eight-straight wins in the South Coast Conference-South division.

Here are five takeaways from the Warriors undefeated conference play:

1) The Warriors have a strong bullpen this season, led by sophomores Taylor Rashi (6-1) and Cassius Hamm (6-1). The one-two punch of Rashi and Hamm have combined for 12 wins on the season.

Rashi has a .247 ERA with 64 strikouts while Hamm has a .236 ERA with 61 strikeouts.

EC opened conference play with a two-game series against Pasadena City College. The Warriors edged the Lancers, 4-3, in the first game with Hamm going eight innings while giving up seven hits with two runs and five strikeouts.

Sophomore pitcher Jake Carr came in to close the ninth inning and secure the victory.

In game two against the Lancers, Rashi pitched a tough eight innings. After a slow start, Rashi finished with 11 strikeouts while allowing four hits and one run to help the Warriors to a 9-3 win.

2) On offense, the Warriors have a .410 slugging percentage with 193 runs. During conference play, EC is beating its opponents in dominating fashion, scoring 67 runs runs while allowing 21.

Sophomore catcher Trevor Casanova is tearing the cover off the ball with a .351 batting average and a .449 on base percentage. In 97 at bats, Casanova has 34 hits with 22 RBIs, including six doubles, four triples and two home runs.

“If we keep working hard and getting better everyday, we will have a chance to do something special this season,” Casanova said. “Our coach (Nate Fernley) is doing a great job teaching us not to get caught up on our record.”

3) EC is getting contributions at the plate from several players. Sophomore outfielder Ryan Eastburn is ranked fourth in the south division with a .361 batting average. Sophomore first baseman Angel Mora is tied for second in RBIs with Casanova.

“Conference (play) has started off well,” Eastburn said. “We need to stay focused to finish what we started.”

4) This season has seen a mix of sophomore and freshman players who have been key to the early success. Freshman pitcher Ricky Ramos is 4-0 on the season with a .321 ERA and 22 strikeouts.

Ramos said chemistry has been their greatest tool and the team is a family on and off the field.

“There’s nothing better than trusting the guys around you as a pitcher,” Ramos said. “It gives my game so much more meaning; to not let these guys down.”

5) Another freshman playing a key role is outfielder Ty Conrad who has 26 hits with 19 RBIs and four stolen bases.

After back-to-back wins against Mt. San Antonio College, the Warriors were ranked second in the inaugural 2017 California Community College Sports Information Association State Top 20 baseball poll, released on March 16.

“Just like a family, we’ve broken each other down,” Ramos said. “We have pushed each other to our limits and it has really brought out something special.”