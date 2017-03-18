Up next for softball: Today vs. Palomar College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The El Camino softball team is on a 10-game winning streak heading into a non-conference showdown against Palomar College today.

EC is coming off a 19-5 win over Rio Hondo College on Thursday. The Warriors scored seven runs in the fourth inning and 12 runs in the sixth inning against the Roadrunners.

Freshman outfielder Ronni Silas went 2-for-5 with four RBIs. Sophomore catcher Brigid Antonelli added three hits with three RBIs in the victory over Rio Hondo.

The Warriors 19-5 overall on the season and 3-0 in the South Cost Conference-South division.

When: Today, at noon.

Where: El Camino softball field