Up next for softball: Today vs. Palomar College

By Eric RamosMarch 18, 2017

The El Camino softball team is on a 10-game winning streak heading into a non-conference showdown against Palomar College today.

EC is coming off a 19-5 win over Rio Hondo College on Thursday. The Warriors scored seven runs in the fourth inning and 12 runs in the sixth inning against the Roadrunners.

Freshman outfielder Ronni Silas went 2-for-5 with four RBIs. Sophomore catcher Brigid Antonelli added three hits with three RBIs in the victory over Rio Hondo.

The Warriors 19-5 overall on the season and 3-0 in the South Cost Conference-South division.

When: Today, at noon.

Where: El Camino softball field

Cypress gets away with win against El Camino softball team
El Camino women's volleyball team pummels L.A. Harbor College in head coach's final regular-season home game
El Camino baseball shuts out Mt. SAC to earn sixth straight conference win
Another sixth-inning outburst pushes the El Camino baseball teams' winning streak to nine
