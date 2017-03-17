The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino beach volleyball team outshines Antelope Valley College and Santa Ana College

By Phil Sidavong
March 17, 2017

Frustration is long gone.

The only expression on their faces were defeat, dejection and a sense of wanting the game to be over.

“It’s OK, it’s OK,” one player said as she gave her partner a high-five.

But it didn’t matter, because the home team was too dominant.

There’s nothing but smiles, light-cheering and some laughter as the El Camino beach volleyball team (8-0) dominated Antelope Valley College and Santa Ana College in quick succession last Friday.

“Santa Ana was able to pick up more balls,” freshman Micah Hammond said. “They were really giving it their all for every point. Their defense was really good.”

Hammond and sophomore Michelle Shimamoto make up the No. 1 pair for EC and had to fight to a 21-19 and 21-17 two-set sweep over their Santa Ana counterparts.

Beyond that match and the No. 5 pair’s match, which was won 21-15 and 21-18, the Warriors didn’t let any of of the pairs from SAC or AVC get double digits.

“I thought we had good wins all around,” freshman Megan Lim said. “The No. 1, 2 and 3 (pairs) killed it like usual.”

As usual is correct.

The teams to go up against the Warriors have fallen quickly, with the exception of Golden West College.

The Warriors take on 2016 defending state champions Grossmont College on Friday and are looking at the match as their biggest test this season.

“Nina and Melissa will start (as the No. 5 pair),” EC coach Le Valley Pattison said. “The five is kind of interchangeable.”

EC will also take on Rio Hondo College following the match against Grossmont.

