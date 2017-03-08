The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino softball team routs El Camino-Compton Center in five innings

By Alex TorresMarch 8, 2017

The Tartars offense stood no chance against the fierce right hand of sophomore pitcher Brooke Sarro. Her shutout helped the El Camino softball team to a 12-0 conference win over El Camino-Compton Center.

Sarro said the team does everything for their pitcher and the defense makes all the amazing plays.

“We have an amazing defense,” Sarro said. “I think it was a really good win for us and hopefully we continue to win.”

Contributing to the blowout was the athleticism on the base paths as the Warriors finished with 14 stolen bases. Five of those came from sophomore outfielder Raelani Camez.

In the Warriors first 18 games (non-conference) they have a total of 64 stolen bases, 156 runs and 163 hits.

Freshman infielder Jasmine Krauss sparked the offense for the Warriors, going 2-for-2 and scoring three runs.

“Honestly I feel that we have bigger competition,” Krauss said. “Overall I think that our performance was good.”

The Tartars losing streak has now reached four losses. Each of their last four losses has been by a blowout.

The Warriors key to success is to keep playing the way they have been doing all season.

“I felt that our energy was pretty good,” EC coach Jessica Rapoza said. “Our focus was good and I feel that we can build on this to help us in the future.”

Brooke pitched all five innings, striking out seven batters while allowing only three hits.

“She has done a good job all year,” Rapoza said. “She just came out like Brooke always does and did a good job.”

