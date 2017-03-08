A six-run sixth inning helps the El Camino baseball team earn a conference win over Chaffey College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A breakout sixth inning led the El Camino baseball team to a 7-4 win over Chaffey College on Tuesday.

After going scoreless through five innings, the Warriors would put up six runs on seven hits including a two-RBI double from freshman left fielder Ty Conrad to give EC a 6-0 lead heading into the seventh.

Freshman right-hander Ricky Ramos earned his third win of the season, giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out four.

“As long as we keep playing our type of baseball we’ll keep winning,” sophomore outfielder Noah Barba said.

The Warriors have now won eight of its last ten games, and remain atop the South Coast Conference-South division.

Freshman right fielder Cody Wissler went 4-for-5 with an RBI.

EC will wrap up its two-game series against Chaffey College at home on Thursday. First pitch is at 2 p.m.