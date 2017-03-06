Winning streak continues after El Camino baseball teams’ win over Pasadena City College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The trend continues for the El Camino baseball team, as its blend of nine runs and quality pitching led the Warriors to its seventh straight win.

After defeating Pasadena City College 4-3 last Thursday, EC made sure to make a statement when hosting the Lancers Saturday afternoon, defeating PCC 9-3.

After two scoreless innings, the Warriors drew first blood, scoring two runs after back-to-back two out hits. An RBI single from sophomore second basemen Brady Dorn, and an RBI double from sophomore first basemen Angel Mora.

The Warriors would take a commanding lead in the bottom of the seventh. With runners on the corner, sophomore shortstop Darrian Sylvester drove in three runs on one swing of the bat, giving EC a 6-1 lead after six.

“It was a new pitcher and I knew he’d try to get a ball over the plate,” Sylvester said. “He left a pitch up and out and I just went with it.”

Sophomore Taylor Rashi delivered yet another solid outing. After giving up two hits in the first inning, Rashi would bounce back to strike out 11 hitters on four hits through eight innings.

“I came out and threw a couple balls down the middle where I should not of had,” Rashi said. “I just came back, threw a lot more quality strikes and turned it around.”

Freshman left-hander Trevor Talpas would close out the ninth, giving up no hits and striking out one.

“We actually got the big hit this time around,” EC coach Nate Fernley said. “We left a lot of runners on base on Thursday, but Darrian got the home run and we cashed in.”

The Warriors are 2-0 in conference play, with an overall record of 15-2.

Sophomore catcher Trevor Casanova went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs.

El Camino will travel to Chaffey College on Tuesday, and open up a two-game series against a 13-4 Panthers team. First pitch is at 2 p.m.