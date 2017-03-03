El Camino baseball team defeats Pasadena City College in conference opener

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The El Camino baseball team opened up conference play on the right foot, defeating Pasadena City College 4-3 on Thursday.

Freshman left fielder Ty Conrad gave the Warriors its biggest lead of the game, driving in two runs off a double down the left field line, giving EC a 4-1 lead after six.

Sophomore Cassius Hamm made his fifth start of the season, giving up two runs through eight innings, while striking out five.

“We were able to fight them off,” Hamm said. “We were not playing our best game.”

The Warriors have now won six games in a row, improving its overall record to 14-2.

Conrad went 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs.

Game two of the series will move to Warrior Field on Saturday. First pitch is at noon.