El Camino baseball team extends winning streak after win over Cypress College

Down by four in the top of the ninth, sophomore catcher Connor Underwood launched a three-run home run to help the El Camino baseball team beat Cypress College, 6-3, on Tuesday.

Sophomore pitcher Jake Carr would come in to close out the game, allowing no runs on only one hit.

“Most of us didn’t know it was going to go out right off the bat, but once it cleared the fence, our team went ballistic,” sophomore pitcher Taylor Rashi said.

Underwood went 1-for-1 with a home-run and 3 RBIs.

The Warriors open conference play with a two-game series against Pasadena City College. The Lancers will host EC on Thursday at 2 p.m.