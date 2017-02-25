The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino baseball team extends winning streak after win over Santa Barbara City College

By Jonathan Ortiz February 25, 2017

A combination of dominant pitching and solid hitting was on display in the Warriors’ lopsided 9-2 win over the visiting Santa Barbara City College Vaqueros on Friday.

The El Camino baseball team was seeking revenge against the team who gave them its first loss of the season, and they got to work early.

After scoring one in the bottom of the first, three back-to-back singles and a walk loaded the bases for sophomore first baseman Angel Mora in the second inning. Mora would take advantage of the situation, connecting for a bases-clearing triple, extending the Warriors’ lead to six runs after two innings.

“We were just trying to find our pitches,” Mora said. “We were pretty much looking for revenge.”

Six runs would be more than enough for Warriors’ starting pitcher Taylor Rashi, who was locked in from the get-go. After retiring the first nine batters in a row, and striking out six, Rashi would throw a complete eight innings, giving up two runs and striking out 13.

“I just had a lot of pitches working for me, my curveball was able to get a lot of strikeouts,” Rashi said.”It feels like every time I come out here, the team puts up eight or nine runs, so it makes me feel good.”

Freshman Andy Monarrez would close out the game in the top of the ninth inning, not giving up a hit.

After dropping two in a row, the Warriors have comeback to win three consecutive games, scoring a total of 20 runs in its last three wins.

“We started out really hot, and lost a couple of games where we didn’t play well, but really we just came back to basics,” EC coach Nate Fernley said. “Caught the ball when we needed to, threw it when we needed to, and the results were there.”

Sophomore right fielder Hunter Lewis went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base.

The Warriors will look to continue its hot streak against San Bernardino Valley College at home on Saturday at noon.

