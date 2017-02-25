El Camino baseball team erupts for 22 runs in win over San Bernardino Valley College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The El Camino baseball team continues to tear the cover off the ball, as its string of 14 hits led the Warriors to a runaway 22-2 win over San Bernardino Valley College on Saturday.

Freshman left-hander Trevor Talpas made his first career start on the mound for the Warriors, and the team’s surplus of runs surely boosted his confidence.

The Warriors brought nine men to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, scoring four runs on four hits and two walks, including a two-run RBI single to center field off the bat of designated hitter Ryan Eastburn.

After loading the bases with no outs in the second inning, sophomore first baseman Angel Mora would knock in two runs off a double to right-center field.

Sophomore shortstop Darrian Sylvester would also join the hit parade, driving in a pair of runs off a double down the right field line, extending the Warriors’ lead to 14 runs after two innings.

“It is important to keep in there mentally, and play every inning as if it is a 0-0 ball game,” Sylvester said.

Talpas earned his first win of the season. He pitched five complete innings, giving up two runs on three hits, while striking out five.

“It was nice to have an early lead,” Talpas said. “I felt my job was just to throw strikes and give my team the best opportunity to get out and win.”

The Warriors have now won four in a row, outscoring its opponents 42-9 in the last week.

“The team has done a really good job,” EC coach Nate Fernley said. “Usually you do not score that amount of runs without being patient, and today from the get-go, we did a really good job of taking good at-bats.”