El Camino baseball team ends a two-game losing streak with win over San Bernardino Valley College

The El Camino baseball team made its way back into the win column after a 5-3 win over San Bernardino Valley College on Wednesday.

The Warriors jumped out to an early lead, scoring four runs after the top of the second inning, including a two-run double from sophomore shortstop Darrian Sylvester, giving freshman pitcher Ricky Ramos a four-run cushion after two innings.

Sophomore pitcher Jake Carr would come into the game in the bottom of seventh with a 5-2 lead. Carr earned the save after throwing two innings, allowing no runs or hits. Ramos earned his first win of the season.

“It was a good bounce back, but we have to keep it up,” sophomore pitcher Cassius Hamm said.

Sophomore left fielder Ryan Eastburn went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Warriors (9-2) will travel to San Bernardino Valley College to face the Wolverines on Thursday at 2 p.m.