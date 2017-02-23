The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Baseball, Sports, Spring Sports

El Camino baseball team ends a two-game losing streak with win over San Bernardino Valley College

By Jonathan OrtizFebruary 23, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The El Camino baseball team made its way back into the win column after a 5-3 win over San Bernardino Valley College on Wednesday.

The Warriors jumped out to an early lead, scoring four runs after the top of the second inning, including a two-run double from sophomore shortstop Darrian Sylvester, giving freshman pitcher Ricky Ramos a four-run cushion after two innings.

Sophomore pitcher Jake Carr would come into the game in the bottom of seventh with a 5-2 lead. Carr earned the save after throwing two innings, allowing no runs or hits. Ramos earned his first win of the season.

“It was a good bounce back, but we have to keep it up,” sophomore pitcher Cassius Hamm said.

Sophomore left fielder Ryan Eastburn went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Warriors (9-2) will travel to San Bernardino Valley College to face the Wolverines on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Baseball

El Camino baseball team drops its second game in a row with loss to Saddleback College

The long-ball was once again the deciding factor in the Warriors' 7-5 loss to the Gauchos at Saddleback College on Thursday.Sophomore pitcher Taylor R...

El Camino baseball team had its eight-game winning streak snapped after loss to Santa Barbara College

The El Camino College baseball team suffered its first defeat of the season after 9-4 loss to host Santa Barbara City College on Wednesday. The Warrio...

Up next for baseball: Today vs. Mt. San Jacinto College

The El Camino College baseball team opened the 2017 season with back-to-back wins over College of the Canyons last weekend. In the 4-3 win over the Co...

Ballers in the classroom

El Camino honored more than 100 student-athletes for 2015-16 as members of the national Scholar-Baller organization according to the Public Relations ...

Baseball team drops game one of the playoff series with Cypress College, 11-4.

After the Warriors came back to tie the game at four in top of the seventh inning, Cypress College put two runners on base with one out for infielder ...

Other stories filed under Sports

El Camino women’s basketball team finished the season as co-conference champions after win over Cerritos College
El Camino women’s basketball team finished the season as co-conference champions after win over Cerritos College
Video: Medina leads men’s volleyball team past Fullerton College Hornets

...

El Camino baseball team drops its second game in a row with loss to Saddleback College

The long-ball was once again the deciding factor in the Warriors' 7-5 loss to the Gauchos at Saddleback College on Thursday.Sophomore pitcher Taylor R...

No. 9 El Camino men’s volleyball team picks up long-awaited first win of the season against Fullerton College

Silence. Focus. Determination.Sophomore outside hitter Cesar Medina walks to the back of the court.The volleyball is in his hands as he looks for his ...

El Camino baseball team had its eight-game winning streak snapped after loss to Santa Barbara College

The El Camino College baseball team suffered its first defeat of the season after 9-4 loss to host Santa Barbara City College on Wednesday. The Warrio...

The student news site of El Camino College
El Camino baseball team ends a two-game losing streak with win over San Bernardino Valley College