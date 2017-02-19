El Camino women’s basketball team finished the season as co-conference champions after win over Cerritos College

El Camino defeated visiting Cerritos College, 86-54, on Friday, Feb. 17. The Warriors earned a share of the SCC-South division title. Photo credit: Eric Ramos

With the game well in hand, the El Camino College women’s basketball team waited in anticipation as time ticked off the clock.

The Warriors cruised to an 86-54 win over visiting Cerritos College on Friday. EC (15-10, 9-1) won a share of the South Coast Conference-South division title, giving the Warriors two conference championships in the last three seasons.

Long Beach City College defeated El Camino-Compton Center on Saturday to give the Vikings (18-11, 9-1) a share of the conference title with the Warriors.

“Our goal at the beginning of the season was to be conference champs,” EC coach Steve Shaw said. “To see it come to fruition is great and I am very excited for these ladies.”

EC took a 43-24 lead into halftime after freshman guard Hunter Noa drained a 3-pointer with six seconds left in the second quarter.

“We came with a lot of energy and we finished strong,” Noa said, who finished with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. “It feels good to be champs and I’m confident in our team going into playoffs.”

The Warriors held Cerritos to 10 points in the third quarter and led by 30 points at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Freshman forward Kayla Bibb led the Warriors with 18 points and seven rebounds while sophomore guard Meghan Peneueta added a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

“We were all excited for this game,” Peneueta said, who finished as the conference leader from 3-point range. “We wanted to win and finish as conference champs.”

Playoff seedings are set to be announced on Monday according to the California Community College Athletic Association website.

Shaw said part of their philosophy is to play playoff-level basketball all year long. If they they get to the playoffs, they will be prepared and ready,

“We have been playing good basketball since January and we are in a good rhythm,” Shaw said. “We shouldn’t be surprised of the competition but we should understand that it’s going to be tough in the playoffs.”