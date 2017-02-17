El Camino baseball team drops its second game in a row with loss to Saddleback College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The long-ball was once again the deciding factor in the Warriors’ 7-5 loss to the Gauchos at Saddleback College on Thursday.

Sophomore pitcher Taylor Rashi allowed six runs through five innings, including a 3-run home run in the bottom half of the third to give the Gauchos a 6-4 lead after five.

“I had a rough day,” Rashi said. “I wasn’t able to execute my pitches up to my standards and that got me in some trouble against an extremely good hitting team.”

Sophomore catcher Travis Casanova went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

The EC baseball team have now dropped back-to-back games in consecutive days after starting off the season 8-0.

EC will travel to East Los Angeles College to play a home game against the Santa Barbara College Vaqueros on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.