No. 9 El Camino men’s volleyball team picks up long-awaited first win of the season against Fullerton College

Silence. Focus. Determination.

Sophomore outside hitter Cesar Medina walks to the back of the court.

The volleyball is in his hands as he looks for his next target, waiting to see who looks like easy prey.

He throws the ball up, makes his approach, serves the ball and bang.

Service ace.

The El Camino men’s volleyball team (1-3) went on a six-point run on the back of Medina’s incredible-service run and eventually downed the Fullerton College Hornets (25-22, 25-15, 25-22) on the road to pick up the Warriors’ first win of the season.

“It feels good to finally get a win,” sophomore setter Pedro Campos said. “We’ve had to play (three) tough matches to begin the season.”

Campos isn’t joking about the tough match-ups either.

The No. 9 Warriors opened the season against last year’s State Championship runner-up and current No. 2-ranked Orange Coast College, which was followed by a road loss against No. 6 Golden West College and a loss against Cal Lutheran (a DIII four-year university).

“It’s about time,” EC coach Dick Blount said. “The guys need to learn what it tastes like to win.”

The Hornets are a first-year team that has managed a 3-3 record against some less than stellar opponents in Santa Barbara, Moorpark and Antelope Valley (all combine for 4-12).

The Warriors have been less than stellar themselves, with their 1-3 record, but the potential of the team and the tough preseason match-ups have earned them a No. 9 state ranking.

Though there are only 18 community college men’s volleyball teams in California, the potential of the team is what keeps them going.

“We turned it on in the second set, but we have a ways to go,” Blount said.

The Warriors were without starting libero Jason Carroll and outside hitter Chris Phanngam tonight, but Medina thought the team played well without them.

“We played as a team and were staying consistent,” Medina said. “The 6-2 (worked out well).”