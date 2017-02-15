The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Baseball, Sports, Spring Sports

El Camino baseball team had its eight-game winning streak snapped after loss to Santa Barbara College

By Jonathan OrtizFebruary 15, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The El Camino College baseball team suffered its first defeat of the season after 9-4 loss to host Santa Barbara City College on Wednesday.

The Warriors held a slim 2-run lead going into the bottom half of the fifth. Though the tables would quickly turn as Vaqueros’ sophomore Aaron Portee connected for a grand slam against Warriors’ pitcher Cassius Hamm to give Santa Barbara a 7-2 lead after five.

“We are very upset and ready to kill the next time we play,” freshman catcher Dimitre McField said.

Sophomore third basemen Hunter Lewis went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run.

The Warriors (8-1) will hope to bounce back and start a new streak as they travel to Saddleback College and face an undefeated Gauchos team Thursday at 3 p.m.

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Baseball

Up next for baseball: Today vs. Mt. San Jacinto College

The El Camino College baseball team opened the 2017 season with back-to-back wins over College of the Canyons last weekend. In the 4-3 win over the Co...

Ballers in the classroom

El Camino honored more than 100 student-athletes for 2015-16 as members of the national Scholar-Baller organization according to the Public Relations ...

Baseball team drops game one of the playoff series with Cypress College, 11-4.

After the Warriors came back to tie the game at four in top of the seventh inning, Cypress College put two runners on base with one out for infielder ...

Up next for baseball: Friday, round one of playoffs at Cypress College

Game one of the Southern California Regional playoffs begin today as the El Camino College baseball team travels to No. 4 seed Cypress College for a b...

Laid back pitcher is a force on the mound
Laid back pitcher is a force on the mound

Other stories filed under Sports

El Camino beach volleyball team opens season with home-win vs. Cypress College

Early-season jitters didn't seem to bog down the El Camino beach volleyball team as the Warriors routed the visiting Cypress Chargers 5-0 on Wednesday...

El Camino women’s tennis team finds bright spots in loss to Irvine Valley College

There were two trends for the El Camino College women's tennis team Tuesday.One trend was its standout player, Violet Simpson, who was involved in big...

El Camino beach volleyball team gears up for third season

El Camino's beach volleyball team gears up for its third season against Cypress College on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Sand Courts.The end of last year...

No. 8 El Camino men’s volleyball team falls flat in road loss to No. 5 Golden West College

Things were looking good for the Warriors.A comeback win in the first set gave them momentum to potentially get revenge for their 2016 playoff loss to...

Former El Camino quarterback will be at Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl week gives fans a chance to get to know players on both teams playing in the championship game. One player on the Atlanta Falcons practice ...

The student news site of El Camino College
El Camino baseball team had its eight-game winning streak snapped after loss to Santa Barbara College