El Camino baseball team had its eight-game winning streak snapped after loss to Santa Barbara College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The El Camino College baseball team suffered its first defeat of the season after 9-4 loss to host Santa Barbara City College on Wednesday.

The Warriors held a slim 2-run lead going into the bottom half of the fifth. Though the tables would quickly turn as Vaqueros’ sophomore Aaron Portee connected for a grand slam against Warriors’ pitcher Cassius Hamm to give Santa Barbara a 7-2 lead after five.

“We are very upset and ready to kill the next time we play,” freshman catcher Dimitre McField said.

Sophomore third basemen Hunter Lewis went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run.

The Warriors (8-1) will hope to bounce back and start a new streak as they travel to Saddleback College and face an undefeated Gauchos team Thursday at 3 p.m.