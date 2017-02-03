Former El Camino quarterback will be at Super Bowl LI

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Super Bowl week gives fans a chance to get to know players on both teams playing in the championship game.

One player on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad during Super Bowl LI, who Warrior fans might recognize, is former El Camino quarterback Matt Simms.

In 2009, Simms appeared in 10 games for EC and completed 159-of-269 passes for 2,204 yards with 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, according to the University of Tennessee website.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback helped EC to its fourth consecutive league title in his only season with the Warriors.

Simms, 28, is the youngest son for former New York Giants quarterback and Super Bowl XXI MVP Phil Simms.

After high school, Simms attended the University of Louisville before leaving after his freshman year. Simms left El Camino and enrolled at the University of Tennessee in 2010.

Following the 2012 NFL Draft, Simms signed with the New York Jets as a college free agent. The Jets released Simms after two seasons, but he signed to the Falcons’ practice squad on Sept. 7, 2015 according to the Atlanta Falcons website.