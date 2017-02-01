The student news site of El Camino College
Up next for softball: Today vs. L.A. Valley College

By Eric Ramos • February 1, 2017

The El Camino College softball team erased a four-run deficit in the fourth inning to come back and defeat Ventura College, 5-4, in the home opener on Tuesday.

Freshman outfielder Ashley Machado went 2-for-2 with an RBI while sophomore pitcher Brooke Sarro picked up the win, pitching two innings with two strikeouts.

The Warriors (2-0) will host L.A. Valley College today, who is coming off a 20-2 loss to Cerritos College on Tuesday.

When: Today, at 2:30 p.m.

Where: El Camino softball field

