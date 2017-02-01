Up next for baseball: Today vs. Mt. San Jacinto College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The El Camino College baseball team opened the 2017 season with back-to-back wins over College of the Canyons last weekend.

In the 4-3 win over the Cougars last Saturday, sophomore outfielder Noah Barba went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Freshman outfielder Cody Wissler added three hits and a stolen base.

The Warriors (2-0) will be on the road as they travel to Mt. San Jacinto College today.

When: Today, at 2 p.m.

Where: Mt. San Jacinto College