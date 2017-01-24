El Camino men’s basketball team falls to 0-2 in conference play

El Camino freshman small forward Che Madrid and sophomore forward Keywhon Powns try to gain possession of the ball during a home game on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Warriors lost to the Cougars 101-77. Photo credit: Jo Rankin

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

From tipoff to the final whistle, L.A. Southwest College never stopped attacking as they beat the El Camino College men’s basketball team, 101-77, in the conference opener last Wednesday.

“It’s tough taking a loss in your first conference game,” freshman guard Jamal Heckard said. “Defensively, we were terrible and we did not have good effort as a team.”

Sophomore forward Keywhon Powns led the Warriors with a season high 26 points.

In their second conference game of the season, EC got 21 points each from Heckard and Powns but it was not enough as the Warriors fell to Long Beach City College, 109-98, last Friday.

The Warriors (9-10, 0-2) will look to pick up its first conference win when they travel to El Camino-Compton Center on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. tipoff.