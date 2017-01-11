Up next for women’s basketball: Today at Mt. San Antonio College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The El Camino College women’s basketball team will travel to Mt. San Antonio College today after suffering back-to-back losses.

EC (6-7) is coming off an 80-62 loss to No. 1 East L.A. College last Friday. Sophomore guard Meghan Peneueta led the Warriors with 23 points and 6 rebounds in the loss.

Peneueta is averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 76.2 percent from the free-throw line. Freshman forward Kayla Bibb is averaging 11.5 points per game and seven rebounds per game.

When: Today, at 6 p.m.

Where: Mt. SAC