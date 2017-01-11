The student news site of El Camino College
Filed under Basketball, Sports, Spring Sports

Up next for women’s basketball: Today at Mt. San Antonio College

By Eric Ramos • January 11, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The El Camino College women’s basketball team will travel to Mt. San Antonio College today after suffering back-to-back losses.

EC (6-7) is coming off an 80-62 loss to No. 1 East L.A. College last Friday. Sophomore guard Meghan Peneueta led the Warriors with 23 points and 6 rebounds in the loss.

Peneueta is averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 76.2 percent from the free-throw line. Freshman forward Kayla Bibb is averaging 11.5 points per game and seven rebounds per game.

When: Today, at 6 p.m.

Where: Mt. SAC

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Basketball

Up next for men’s basketball: Today vs. College of the Canyons

The El Camino College men's basketball team will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they host College of the Canyons today. EC (8-7) lost all...

El Camino women’s basketball team falls to No. 1 ranked East L.A. College

Despite a strong offensive third quarter performance by the El Camino women's basketball team, where they cut a 20-point deficit to only seven, it was...

Up next for women’s basketball: Today vs. No. 1 East L.A. College

The El Camino College women's basketball team will have a tough task as they host No. 1 East L.A. College today. East L.A. (14-1) received 11 of 13 fi...

Up next for men’s basketball: Today vs. Mt. San Jacinto College in the Cuesta Tournament

The El Camino College men's basketball team will play Mt. San Jacinto College today in their first game of the Cuesta Tournament. The three-day tourna...

Up next for women’s basketball: Today at Glendale College

The El Camino College women's basketball team will travel to Glendale College today. The Warriors are 6-5 overall on the season. EC is coming off a 67...

Other stories filed under Sports

Up next for men’s basketball: Today vs. College of the Canyons

The El Camino College men's basketball team will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they host College of the Canyons today. EC (8-7) lost all...

El Camino women’s basketball team falls to No. 1 ranked East L.A. College

Despite a strong offensive third quarter performance by the El Camino women's basketball team, where they cut a 20-point deficit to only seven, it was...

Up next for women’s basketball: Today vs. No. 1 East L.A. College

The El Camino College women's basketball team will have a tough task as they host No. 1 East L.A. College today. East L.A. (14-1) received 11 of 13 fi...

Up next for men’s basketball: Today vs. Mt. San Jacinto College in the Cuesta Tournament

The El Camino College men's basketball team will play Mt. San Jacinto College today in their first game of the Cuesta Tournament. The three-day tourna...

Up next for women’s basketball: Today at Glendale College

The El Camino College women's basketball team will travel to Glendale College today. The Warriors are 6-5 overall on the season. EC is coming off a 67...

The student news site of El Camino College
Up next for women’s basketball: Today at Mt. San Antonio College