Up next for men’s basketball: Today vs. College of the Canyons

The El Camino College men’s basketball team will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they host College of the Canyons today.

EC (8-7) lost all three games of the Cuesta Tournament last weekend. The Warriors gave up over 100 points to each opponent during the tournament.

Freshman guard Jamal Heckard is averaging 17.2 points per game while sophomore forward Keywhon Powns is second on the team with 10.6 points per game.

The Warriors will play L.A. Pierce on Friday before they open conference play against L.A. Southwest on Jan. 18 at home.

When: Today, at 5 p.m.

Where: El Camino, North gym