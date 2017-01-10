El Camino women’s basketball team falls to No. 1 ranked East L.A. College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Despite a strong offensive third quarter performance by the El Camino women’s basketball team, where they cut a 20-point deficit to only seven, it wasn’t enough as the East L.A. Huskies walked out with an 80-62 victory over the Warriors last Friday.

The No.1 ranked Huskies came to play as they pounded the Warriors to take 30-11 lead in the first quarter. Open three-pointers and rebounds boosted the Huskies to a good start while EC looked looked lethargic.

“I feel that it was just our fatigue,” freshman forward Kourtney Noa said. “We came out with the mindset to go hard, but I think that fatigue played a huge roll.”

Sophomore guard Meghan Peneueta led EC with 23 points and six rebounds while Noa added six points and four rebounds.

The Warriors (6-7) will travel to Mt. San Antonio College on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. tip off.