Up next for women’s basketball: Today vs. No. 1 East L.A. College

The El Camino College women’s basketball team will have a tough task as they host No. 1 East L.A. College today.

East L.A. (14-1) received 11 of 13 first place votes to stay No. 1 for the third straight week in the CCCWBCA poll released on Tuesday, according to the California Community College Athletic Association website.

EC (6-6) is coming off a 49-44 loss to Glendale College on Wednesday. The Warriors were led by freshman forward Kayla Bibb who finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

When: Today, at 6 p.m.

Where: El Camino, North gym