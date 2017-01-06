The student news site of El Camino College
Filed under Basketball, Sports, Spring Sports

Up next for men’s basketball: Today vs. Mt. San Jacinto College in the Cuesta Tournament

By Eric Ramos • January 6, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The El Camino College men’s basketball team will play Mt. San Jacinto College today in their first game of the Cuesta Tournament.

The three-day tournament begins today and runs through Sunday. EC will play Cuesta College on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Allen Hancock College on Sunday at 3 p.m.

EC is 8-4 overall on the season and are No.1 in the state in offense, according to the California Community College Athletic Association website. The Warriors are averaging 97 points per game.

When: Today, at 5 p.m.

Where: San Luis Obispo Campus

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , ,

Other stories filed under Basketball

Up next for women’s basketball: Today vs. No. 1 East L.A. College

The El Camino College women's basketball team will have a tough task as they host No. 1 East L.A. College today. East L.A. (14-1) received 11 of 13 fi...

Up next for women’s basketball: Today at Glendale College

The El Camino College women's basketball team will travel to Glendale College today. The Warriors are 6-5 overall on the season. EC is coming off a 67...

Basketball is life for El Camino sophomore guard
Basketball is life for El Camino sophomore guard
Up next for women’s basketball: Today vs. Irvine Valley College

The El Camino college women's basketball will look to rebound from a 1-3 start to the season when they host Irvine Valley College today. EC is coming ...

El Camino men’s basketball team wins third straight game after victory over Irvine Valley College

Led by 21 points from sophomore center Gavin Reagan, the Warriors beat host Irvine Valley College 87-84 Wednesday night. The El Camino men's basketbal...

Other stories filed under Sports

Up next for women’s basketball: Today vs. No. 1 East L.A. College

The El Camino College women's basketball team will have a tough task as they host No. 1 East L.A. College today. East L.A. (14-1) received 11 of 13 fi...

Up next for women’s basketball: Today at Glendale College

The El Camino College women's basketball team will travel to Glendale College today. The Warriors are 6-5 overall on the season. EC is coming off a 67...

New El Camino offensive coordinator brings championship pedigree to the football program
New El Camino offensive coordinator brings championship pedigree to the football program
Basketball is life for El Camino sophomore guard
Basketball is life for El Camino sophomore guard
El Camino women’s volleyball team falls short of State Championship final in heartbreaking five-set loss to L.A. Pierce College

Your best player is your best player, and sometimes she just has to put the team on her back and carry everyone.Taylor Brydon and the El Camino women'...

The student news site of El Camino College
Up next for men’s basketball: Today vs. Mt. San Jacinto College in the Cuesta Tournament