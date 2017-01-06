Up next for men’s basketball: Today vs. Mt. San Jacinto College in the Cuesta Tournament

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The El Camino College men’s basketball team will play Mt. San Jacinto College today in their first game of the Cuesta Tournament.

The three-day tournament begins today and runs through Sunday. EC will play Cuesta College on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Allen Hancock College on Sunday at 3 p.m.

EC is 8-4 overall on the season and are No.1 in the state in offense, according to the California Community College Athletic Association website. The Warriors are averaging 97 points per game.

When: Today, at 5 p.m.

Where: San Luis Obispo Campus