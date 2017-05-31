The student news site of El Camino College

Police Beat, May 15-21

By Dmitri HansenMay 31, 2017

Monday, May 15 at 2:48 p.m. An elderly man tripped and fell while on his way to see the Discovery Series at Marsee Auditorium. The man had a bad bruise on the left side of his face as a result of the fall. He was taken to Gardena Memorial Hospital soon after the fall.

Tuesday, May 16 at 4:26 p.m. A student reported that he had his bicycle stolen from the bicycle racks from the Northwest part of the Humanities building. There are no surveillance cameras to see who stole the bicycle or exactly when.

Thursday, May 18 at 6:18 p.m. A non-student was reportedly harassing students by parking lot L. When the police arrived, they saw the man lying on the ground, next to a bus bench. The man told police that he was lying down because his aorta, which is a piece of the heart, was taken out of him twice a day. After the man began to speak gibberish, he was sent to Exodus MLK Medical Center for a psychological evaluation.

Friday, May 19 at 2:27 a.m. A non-student man was seen jaywalking across Crenshaw Blvd., officers stopped him and found a folding knife and a glass smoking pipe on him. The man was arrested and taken to the Torrance Police Department.

Saturday, May 20 at 7:10 p.m. A non-student man was caught past stop signs on his bicycle. The officer stopped him a traffic stop and found out that he had a bottle of vodka on him. The man was issued a citation for possession of alcohol on campus.

Sunday, May 21 at 3:23 a.m. Officers approached a single car on the third level of parking lot H to find a student sleeping in his car. The student was in possession of many canisters of Nitrous Oxide, which is mainly used in, “laughing gas”. The student said he inhales the Nitrous Oxide to get high. He was arrested for possession of Nitrous Oxide and transported to Torrance PD.

