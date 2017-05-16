Police Beat, May 8-14

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Tuesday, May 9 at 10:28 a.m. Campus police responded to female student who was in line at the Campus Deli. She reportedly began to feel lightheaded and she started shaking uncontrollably. She was eventually transported to the Gardena Memorial Hospital.

Wednesday, May 10 at 3:34 a.m. Campus police found a non-student man in possession of 4.3 ounces of marijuana. He was found sitting near the ramp to parking lot L. The man was arrested for being in possession of more than one ounce of marijuana, he was transported to the Torrance Police Department.

Wednesday, May 10 at 11:59 a.m. A male student was participating in a boxing class when he dislocated his shoulder. Paramedics were notified when the student arrived at the Health Center. He was taken to Gardena Memorial Hospital.

Thursday, May 11 at 8:02 p.m. A non-student man was found stumbling to his car. The man was in possession of two beers, a pint of vodka and a concealed knife. The man had two warrants that totaled $20,000 for being drunk in public. He was taken to Torrance PD.

Friday, May 12 at 11:08 p.m. A non-student man was found trying to enter the flood control channel in the 3500 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard. The man was in possession of a glass smoking pipe and had a $50,000 warrant for domestic violence. He was taken to Torrance PD.