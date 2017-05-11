Police Beat, May 1 – 7

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Tuesday, May 2 at 5:37 p.m. There was a fire reported in the Child Development building, according to the police report, there was smell of smoke and officers concluded that the fire alarm reset itself.

Wednesday, May 3 at 2:31 p.m. A male student was sent to Exodus MLK Medical Center after attempting to jump off of the third floor of the Humanities Building, according to the police report. The student was pulled from the ledge by two male students. The student told the police that he was upset with his ex-girlfriend and wanted to kill himself.

Thursday, May 4 at 9:59 a.m. A non-student man was stopped on the 2600 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard for an equipment violation, according to the police report. The man had a $50,000 warrant from the Long Beach Police Department. The man was arrested for the warrant and taken to Torrance PD for booking.

Thursday, May 4 at 11:44 p.m. A non-student man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, according to the police report. The man was initially stopped for not having a front light on his bicycle. He was taken to Torrance PD for booking.

Saturday, May 6 at 5:19 a.m. A burglary alarm went off at 15900 S. Crenshaw Blvd., according to the police report. The alarm was handled by the Gardena PD.