Police Beat, March 13 – 17

Monday, March 13 at 7:37 p.m. A female student reported to an officer that a male student has sent her threatening text messages after being harassed since last semester. The male suspect then went to the police station the following day to speak to the detective on the case. He was arrest for threatening the victim and transported to Torrance PD.

Tuesday, March 14 at 11:21 a.m. A male student flagged down an officer reporting that he was experiencing a severe headache and wanted the paramedics to respond to exam him. He was transported to a hospital after paramedics arrived on the scene.

Tuesday, March 14 at 11:47 a.m. A male student began to experience a seizure while sitting at his desk in Art Room 350. The student declined to be transported by the paramedics when they arrived at the scene. The male student told paramedics that he will seek medical attention on his own. The Instructor was present while the incident accord.

Tuesday, March 14 at 1:51 p.m. A male contract construction worker stated that a Skyjack scissor lift was missing from their inventory on campus. The case has been forward to a detective for follow-up.



Wednesday, March 15 at 6:45 p.m. A male student stated that someone stole his bicycle from the bicycle rack located near the Math Business Allied Health Building. The case has been forward to a detective to follow up on the investigation.

Thursday, March 16 at 8:15 a.m. A male non-student was harassing female students while possessing a methamphetamine smoking pipe near the Distance Education Center Building. He was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and transported to Torrance PD for booking.

Thursday, March 16 at 5:41 p.m. A male non-student driver was stopped on the 17500 block of Crenshaw Boulevard for an equipment violation. The passenger, a female non-student, had a restraining order against her husband, the male non-student driver. He was arrested for violating the restraining order and transported to Torrance PD for booking.

Friday, March 17 at 6:06 p.m. A male non-student driver was stopped on the 16500 block of Crenshaw Boulevard for an illegal turn. The driver had a $26,00 warrant issued out of Hermosa Beach Police Department for a previous unlicensed driver violation. The officer issued him a citation for the warrant and released him.