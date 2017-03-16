Police beat, March 6 – 11

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Monday, March 6 at 2:58 p.m. A female student was walking down from the third to the second flight of stairs in the Natural Sciences building and lost her balance and fell down. Her right ankle was injured. The student declined to have the paramedics aid but wanted to be escorted to the Health Center.

Tuesday, March 7 at 10:58 p.m. A female student was sitting in class and began to experience severe stomach pain. Paramedics were notified and immediately arrived on the scene. The student was transported to a hospital.

Wednesday, March 8 at 9:24 a.m. A male student discovered his damaged vehicle after returning to his parked vehicle in Lot H. The front bumper was damaged leaving his front license on the ground.

Wednesday, March 8 at 1:00 p.m. A female student stated that her ex-boyfriend, who also attends El Camino, sent her a series of threatening text the night before. One of the text messages he sent was a picture of a black handgun. In another, text message, he mentions a body bag. Officers went to the suspect’s residence and interviewed him. After officers conducted the interview, the officers arrested him on suspicion of criminal threats and later served him a temporary restraining order stating not to contact the victim. A black BB handgun was located inside of the residence and officers concluded that it was the same handgun that he used in the picture he sent to the female student. Officers transported him to Torrance PD for booking.

Thursday, March 9 at 10:38 a.m A female student was experiencing a panic attack in the Music Division Office. Paramedics were notified and immediately arrived on the scene. The student declined to be transported to the hospital but was transported to the health center by a police cadet.

Friday, March 10 at 12:01 p.m. A female student was experiencing a panic attack in the Auditorium. Paramedics were notified and immediately arrived on the scene. The student was transported to a hospital.

Saturday, March 11 at 10:19 a.m. A female student was performing usher duties when someone opened a door and accidentally hit her in the face with the door. She had minor cuts on her lips and nose. The student declined to have Paramedics respond but requested an ice pack.