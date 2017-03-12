The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Police Beat

Police Beat, Feb. 27-28

By Alexis CauseyMarch 12, 2017

Monday, Feb. 27 at 9:13 a.m. Two female students were involved in a traffic collision in Lot F. One of the drivers was experiencing breathing problems due to her asthma condition. Paramedics were notified and immediately arrived to the scene. The student declined to be transported to a hospital.

Monday, Feb. 27 at 9:30 a.m. A female student attempted to take a placement test on campus but was told a male student was registered under her social security number and date of birth. After contacting the Admissions Office the officer discovered the social security number was entered incorrectly. The two students did share the same date of birth. The mistake was corrected and no identity theft occurred.

Monday, Feb. 27 at 4:45 p.m. A female student reported to an officer that she returned to her vehicle located on the third level of Lot H and found that someone collided and damaged her right fender and bumper.

Tuesday Feb. 28 at 2:42 p.m. A male student reported to an officer that he found a minor damage located on the right rear quarter panel of this vehicle while parked on the first level of Lot H.

The student news site of El Camino College
Police Beat, Feb. 27-28